Did Prasanth Varma Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh With His Recent Cryptic Post?

After the immense success of HanuMan starring Teja Sajja, director Prasanth Varma gained significant recognition in the Indian film industry. Following this, Prasanth Varma announced a sequel, Jai HanuMan, and another exciting project with Ranveer Singh titled Rakshas. However, things took an unexpected turn when Ranveer Singh decided to back out of Rakshas at the last minute, reportedly due to creative differences.

Amidst these developments, Prasanth Varma posted a cryptic message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying, “One day you realise every rejection was a blessing in disguise! :)” This post led fans to speculate whether Prasanth Varma was taking a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh for his sudden exit from the project.

One day you realise every rejection was a blessing in disguise! :) — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) July 8, 2024

The post sparked curiosity among fans who wondered if Prasanth Varma had found a replacement for Ranveer or if he had decided to move on from Rakshas entirely to focus on his other projects. The timing and nature of the post suggest a possible connection to the recent events involving Ranveer.

More About Ranveer Singh and the Rakshas Project:

After HanuMan, Prasanth Varma was gearing up for his next film when Ranveer Singh showed strong interest in Rakshas. Rumours indicated that the movie would feature mythological elements, with Ranveer playing a character with a negative twist. Ranveer and his team even travelled to Hyderabad for discussions and a photo shoot, showing significant commitment to the project.

This enthusiasm led Prasanth Varma to prioritise Rakshas over his other ventures. Reports suggested that Prasanth Varma’s team had already begun shooting with Ranveer and completed a three-day schedule. However, Ranveer’s unexpected departure from the film threw these plans into disarray, leading to Prasanth Varma’s reflective post on X.

Prasanth Varma’s post quickly caught the attention of fans, leading to various interpretations and discussions online. Some fans speculated that Prasanth Varma might have found a new actor for Rakshas, while others thought he was moving on to different projects. The post ignited a wave of curiosity and speculation about the future of Rakshas and Prasanth Varma’s next steps.

Ranveer Singh’s Career Front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. He is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. There were also rumours about Ranveer’s involvement in Don 3 with Farhan Akhtar, but recent reports suggest that filming for Don 3 will begin in 2025.

Additionally, Ranveer and his wife, Deepika Padukone, are expecting a baby in September.

