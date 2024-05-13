A few weeks ago, it was reported that director Prasanth Varma is all set to collaborate with Ranveer Singh on an exciting project. The actor is a big fan of Prasanth’s HanuMan movie, which stars Teja Sajja as the lead actor. While no official details are available, it looks like Varma and Singh have finalised several things.

Big Budget & Movie Title For Ranveer Singh & Prasanth Varma’s Next

A report by the Telugu 360 web portal reveals that Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma recently formally launched their project. The duo will soon start working on the biggie. Reportedly, Singh’s movie with the HanuMan director has a budget of a massive Rs 300 crores. The team also decided on a title for the film.

The report adds that it’s a period drama and will have a pan-India release. After brainstorming on several titles, Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma have reportedly finalised the ‘Brahma Rakshasa’ title. The movie will be released in multiple languages. Now, we have to wait for the actor and the director to announce the same officially.

Ranveer’s Poster for Singham Again

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The cop action thriller also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. Ranveer will reprise his cop character Simba in the film, which Shetty’s film is scheduled to release during Diwali 2024. Ranveer is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, which stars Kiara Advani.

On the other hand, Prasanth Varma is currently working on the sequel to his 2024 blockbuster HanuMan movie, ‘Jai Hanuman‘. Varma has not revealed the cast for his next film, but he has promised that it will feature the biggest actors in the Indian film industry.

