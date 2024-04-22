Singham Again: Deepika Padukone’s Shakti Shetty To Go Head-To-Head With Ajay Devgn’s Star Power In Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe!

Deepika Padukone is donning that Police uniform, and she is fierce. She is joining the Rohit Shetty Cop universe as Shakti Shetty, and Lady Singham is definitely the epitome of female power. All the hype around Singham Again is just making the fans excited. Deepika’s Singham Avatar has gone viral since it was released, and netizens want to see how Lady Singham’s power rivals Ajay Devgn’s Singham.

Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe promises high-octane action, spectacular visuals, and iconic male protagonists wearing police uniforms. But Shetty recently unveiled “Shakti Shetty,” also known as “Lady Singham,” signifying the dawn of a new era and his first big-screen female police officer role. And who better than Bollywood’s Number One, Deepika Padukone, a global superstar, to bring this character to life? “Energy, ability, strength, effort, power, capability” is the Shakti-associated fundamentals, much like the mythology goes. Shakti is the energy of the feminine.

Similarly, Shakti Shetty, a solid and empowering presence in the film industry, represents female strength in Shetty’s police universe.

Fans exploded excitedly as soon as Deepika Padukone’s first glimpse from “Singham Again” was revealed, flooding social media with praise for the global star. Praised as the “genuine hero” of the police film industry, Rohit Shetty, realizing her ability as a film and real-life hero, presented audiences to his “Lady Singham,” a character ready to defy expectations and rewrite the history of women in law enforcement.



As anticipation continues to mount, it’s evident that Deepika Padukone has captivated the hearts of audiences. All of whom eagerly await her portrayal of ‘Shakti Shetty.’ In a genre dominated by male-centric narratives, Padukone presents depth and amplifies the representation of female empowerment on the silver screen. With ‘Shakti Shetty,’ Rohit Shetty, and Deepika Padukone not only expand the popular cop universe but also pave the way for a more inclusive and diverse cinematic experience. Where women stand tall as formidable forces to be reckoned with.

Deepika awaits two highly anticipated movies, Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD.

Singham Again is a highly anticipated movie with a stellar star cast, including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan leading the pack. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor join the star-studded ensemble in influential roles.

Meanwhile, Singham 3 is slated to release on August 15, 2024. However, the latest buzz is that Rohit Shetty is planning to postpone the release date to Diwali to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2. But there has been no confirmation yet!

