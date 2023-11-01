Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been making headlines forever. Be it their wedding diaries, their PDA, or their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, DeepVeer manages to grab the limelight every time. Their recent revelations on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan have gone viral and fans are eagerly waiting to know more details about this power couple.

While we dig for more DeepVeer news, do you know that the couple owns some of the most expensive cars and houses in Bollywood? Their joint net worth is in crores and it will definitely leave you shocked.

Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are established actors in Bollywood and have been doing multiple endorsements, shows, and films since joining the film industry. On that note, let’s look at their individual net worth and total net worth.

Deepika joined films in 2006 and made her Bollywood debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She then went on to do many films including Love Aaj Kal (2009), Cocktail (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

Her Hollywood appearance in XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017 further increased her net worth. Recently, her appearance in Pathaan and Jawan has added crores to her kitty. The diva charges Rs 30 crore per film, according to a report by LifestyleAsia. Deepika Padukone’s makeup and skincare brand 82°E also fetches her a handsome amount of money.

This brings the Om Shanti Om actress’s net worth to a whopping Rs 500 crore!

Now we come to her husband, Ranveer Singh. According to reports, the actor charges Rs 20 crores per film. In 2019, the actor became the seventh highest-paid celeb as per Forbes. With many successful films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), Simmba (2018), and Gully Boy (2019) in his kitty, Ranveer’s net worth in 2023 is Rs 362 crore. The actor charges Rs 5 crore for an endorsement, further increasing his net worth.

Ranveer and Deepika’s properties

Ranveer Singh lives in a 5 BHK apartment in Worli with Deepika Padukone. The property costs approx Rs 40 crore. They are also the proud owners of a 4-BHK house in Prabhadevi which cost them around Rs 16 crore. Their Alibaug bungalow costs Rs 22 crore.

Ranveer And Deepika’s Cars

The lovebirds love adding luxurious cars to their collection. Deepika owns several luxury cars including brands like Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and BMW. Ranveer is also the proud owner of multiple cars like the Aston Martin Rapide S, a Mercedes GLS, Lamborghini Urus, Jaguar XJL, Ferrari, a Mercedes Maybach GLS, an Ariel Vintage Motorcycle, and others.

Ranveer and Deepika’s Net Worth

With many expensive properties around India, endorsements, and movies, Deepika and Ranveer’s net worth stands at an approx Rs 862 crores!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Vikrant Massey’s Net Worth Revealed! From Achieving Every Middle-Class Mumbai Guy’s Dream Of ‘Sea Facing’ Apartment To Owning Luxurious Cars, This ’12th Fail’ Student Has Passed With Flying Colors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News