Since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared on Koffee With Karan 8’s opening episode, they have been the talk of the town and how. The Chhapaak actress drew massive backlash for her comment on her dating life before settling down with her actor-husband. The episode not only divided netizens into sections but also saw them bringing up some old statements, stories, and clips linked to them. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about when Ranbir Kapoor invited the Padmaavat actor to his place for a get-together.

The story goes back to May 2011 when the Animal star hosted a bash at his place and invited Ranveer, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, and others to his bachelor pad. However, things went sour when RK reportedly literally asked Singh to shut up. Scroll down for the full gossip.

In 2011, Times Of India reported that during their fun time at Ranbir Kapoor’s bachelor pad, Ranveer Singh kept teasing Kapoor with Deepika Padukone’s name- both have dated in the past. It all happened when the Band Baaja Baaraat actor got a bit tipsy and kept asking the Barfi star to play the remix version of ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ for the nth number of time. However, after Singh made an unwanted remark against Deepika Padukone, Kapoor asked him to shut up, ‘literally.’

A source close to the actors had revealed to the newspaper, “Ranveer apparently started discussing Deepika at length, telling Ranbir that Dippy was the hottest girl he dated. Ranveer, who is usually very loud and crass, even went a step ahead and added that the line in the Dum Maro Dum song Pant Khichega Ki Nahi… was intended at RK Junior. Naturally, Ranbir wasn’t amused. And he made his displeasure evident by asking Ranveer to shut up. Even Anushka asked her Band Baaja Baraat co-star to shut his mouth. But Ranveer wouldn’t listen.”

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh revealed that he popped the question in 2015, following which they were secretly engaged for three years before tying the knot in November 2018.

Cut to present, apart from Deepika and Ranveer, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma are happily married to Alia Bhatt and Virat Kohli, respectively.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Animal, which will hit the big screens on December 1, marking a clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. Deepika, on the other hand, has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Singham Again with her husband, Ranveer.

