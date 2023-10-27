Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan has become the talk of the town, once again, ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived as the first guests on its 8th season. The show returned with its new season and is already breaking the web for all the right reasons. While a social media section has lauded the episode, another section has trolled the couple for different reasons.

Amidst all the news and gossip around the show, let us take you back to the time when Sonam Kapoor along with Padmaavat actress had arrived on the show together and were seen dissing Ranbir Kapoor. Well, it’s the same episode when DP had said that RK should endorse a condom brand.

Soon after Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s statement on Koffee With Karan couch went viral, Ranbir Kapoor had reacted to the same. During his interview with Simi Garewal when Animal star was asked about the same, he expressed that it would have been better if DP had picked up the call and spoke to him directly rather than speaking on a public platform.

Ranbir Kapoor told Simi Garewal, “I think after the episode was aired, there was a lot of hoopla around me about that episode. I didn’t take it that negatively. I wasn’t that hurt. I still respect Deepika a lot. I had a beautiful relationship with her. She has some angst against me, I think it would be more graceful of her if she would pick up the phone and speak to me rather than speak on a public platform. She didn’t do that, but I still respect her. I still wish her all the best in life. Sonam, I had no idea why she said the things that she did. It’s fine, if people want to make fun of me, if people want to ridicule me in some way or the other, it’s their life.”

On the work front, after the box office success of Brahmastra and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing for the release of his upcoming and most anticipated film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it will hit the big screens on December 1 marking a clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar. Later, he also has Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was recently in news for reacting to his alleged ‘toxic’ comment on Alia Bhatt’s lipstick. During a fan meet on social media, he said that he is with the people who are fighting ‘toxic masculinity’.

