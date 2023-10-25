Bollywood has always been an integral part of our lives – some of our biggest life learnings come from the movies we watch. When we go to theatres, we do not see an actor but a heroic character who can never do anyone wrong. Blinded by love and cinematic brilliance, we often forget that these are real people who are putting up an act, and when they do not live up to our expectations in real life, we are met with disappointment. In one such incident, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol disappointed netizens after a video of him allegedly ‘being rude’ to a stuntman went viral.

We often go gaga over actors and actresses, while producers and directors also get their due credit. However, the crew that puts tireless work into making a project often goes unnoticed. A hero thrashing the villains in style is our favorite sight to behold in an action entertainer, but stuntmen who perform real action do not often catch the eye. Almost every action film in Bollywood has a barrage of stuntmen who help deliver convincing action sequences, and help us enjoy the masala entertainer with popcorn.

Recently, a video of Bobby Deol, who will next feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, went viral on Reddit, which saw him pulling off an action sequence. While Bobby looked dashing, flaunting a buffed-up physique, it was the stuntman who was seen putting immense effort into the scene, as he performed a killer backflip with no cables attached to his body. As soon as the director says “cut”, Bobby simply walks off from the camera, without taking a look at the stuntman who is lying on the ground after the stunt.

Bobby’s behavior has been deemed “rude” by many Redditors, with the OP humbling him down, giving an example of Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves – who was once seen checking on a stuntman in a BTS video from a shoot after filming an action-packed sequence. Meanwhile, many netizens also went to slam Bollywood celebrities, alleging they do not hold empathy and live with a great sense of entitlement.

Check out the video below:

“That was a great flip by the stunt guy without any cables. He needs to be appreciated more. A lot of these Bollywood guys are obnoxious and rude so it’s not surprising that Bobby didn’t even look at him,” one Redditor wrote.

Another added, “In our country, we replaced Kings and queens with film stars. They are modern royalty. A commoner is expected to give up his life for his king or expected to work for a king because it’s a privilege to do so. A common theme for these celebs is to show how they are like the common man/woman but in reality, the opposite is true.”

A user slamming the ‘Love Hostel’ actor wrote, “People started hyping up Bobby ironically and he got back to being a piece of shit, bro said he was a student of Salman for a reason.

Ego trip is insane, cause you would think his failures would have humbled him.”

“Aur log lord Bobby kar kar ke alag hi hype bana rahe hain, insensitive and ignorant,” mentioned another user.

“It hurts to see them not treated as equal. I get it they’re doing their job, Bobby is barely trying! If he doesn’t do the job well, that stunt guy will have to keep repeating. Anything can happen! Bless them stuntmen,” added a Redditor.

One user called Bollywood celebs “Heartless pieces of garbage with no etiquette.”

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is currently gearing up for the release of Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will release in theatres on December 1, 2023.

