Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popularly known actors in Bollywood who is all set to feature in the film Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. The skilled actor’s film Animal’s teaser and the first song, ‘Hua Main,’ have already been out. While a lot of people liked the teaser and the rawness in Ranbir’s character, there’s a group of people who found an uncanny resemblance with Fifty Shades of Grey. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Ranbir’s last release, Brahmastra, starring with Alia Bhatt, was accepted by the audience widely. It earned a lot of moolah at the box office, making it huge on the domestic and internal box office countings.

Animal’s first romantic song ‘Hua Main’ has been released, and in the song, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna can be seen sharing quite a few intense, intimate scenes. While the melody of the song by Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam is widely appreciated, one particular scene where Ranbir’s character takes Rashmika’s character Geetanjali to a chopper has an uncanny resemblance with Fifty Shades of Grey‘s characters Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson).

Check out the video shared by ‘thealrightsqaud’ on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alright (@thealrightsquad)

Now, netizens have been criticizing Bollywood and its choice of song sequence. One wrote, “Bollywood made it look cringe whereas 50 shades looked.”

Another commented, “Bollywood is equal to Control + C,” while one of them penned, “Fifty shades of Bollywood from Meesho.”

One of the comments read, “Fifty shades of copycat,” one criticized Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, “Christian Grey Kapoor Ran*wa.”

One of the fans commented, “I dare Bollywood to copy er*tic scenes of Fifty Shades.”

Another netizen criticized the music and wrote, “Also, the music is copied.”

Well, all that being said and done, Ranbir Kapoor’s massive fanbase is waiting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s directorial that will be released this December.

