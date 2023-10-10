Ranbir Kapoor has been the target of the trolls ever since he got married. The superstar, who preferred staying away from the media galore, suddenly got the maximum coverage ever since he got married to Alia Bhatt. Unfortunately, all of the reports were with negative undertones judging his public behavior.

An old video of the actor recently resurfaced where he can be seen making fun of his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Anushka. While in an interview, the Animal actor started joking about Anushka’s mental health.

Ranbir Kapoor took digs at Anushka Sharma’s medical issues. The actor said, “Anushka is like the anxiety queen. She has to pop (pills) even to have a conversation.” The PK actress was stunned by Ranbir’s over-spilling and reacted, “Such a horrible person, Ranbir, you are spreading terrible rumors about me!”

However, RK paid no heed and continued, “She pops Anxiety killer. She takes anti-anxiety pills even if she has to have a conversation. She’s a fanatic. She has a medical problem, and she has a mental problem too. But we accept her. She’s special.” But Anushka did not surrender to this uninvited over-indulgence in her personal life and snapped back royally about her Bombay Velvet co-star.

In revenge of sorts, she confessed, “I think he does a drug so that he can be little upbeat because otherwise he is such a thakela person. The actress gestured lines, and Ranbir immediately quipped, “Don’t say that, Anushka, it’s wrong. You cannot say that on television.” But Anushka stated clearly, “I want to spread news about him.”

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called indianpopbase, and netizens took brutal digs at this supposedly funny banter in (Ranbir’s head) at least. A netizen wrote, “He was openly mocking her mental health but got quickly offended when it was his turn… typical.” Another comment read, “That’s why he is called a red flag! It’s not about how he behaves with Alia (his wife /partner) but how he behaves with other humans!” A user compared Ranbir to a Hollywood character from the web series The Boys an wrote, “Same energy as *Homelander-Starlight interview*.”

People were irked at the Tamasha star for spilling details about Anushka’s mental health without her permission. A user wrote, “This guy is not only a red flag, he owns literally the darkest shade of red.” Another comment read, “That’s the reason he can’t handle women like Anushka and Katrina!” Another comment read, “He is the classic walking definition of Narcissism.”

