Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Gangs Of Wasseypur is one of the most-loved and often-watched shows. Part 1 headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and part 2 led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the franchise has often become a topic of discussion and has often landed in controversy. Time and again, we have seen Gangs of Wasseypur actors sharing interesting anecdotes from the sets, leaving everyone stunned. Not many know popular actor Ravi Kishan was also Anurag Kashyap’s choice for the gangster saga. Yes, that’s true!

Not many know Kishan rejected GOW after reports of him bating in Wine had gone viral. In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, the actor recently spilled the beans on why he rejected Gangs Of Wasseypur. Scroll down.

Ravi Kishan, along with Jameel Khan and Pawan Malhotra, recently sat for an exclusive chit-chat with Koimoi where they spoke about their latest film, Mission Raniganj, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. During the conversation, we happened to ask Ravi Kishan about him rejecting Gangs Of Wasseypur. Spilling the beans on the same, he told us, “Mere baar mein dharnaaiye zayda hai. Mukkabaaz ke dauran, main Kashyap se kaha, “Main ussi breed ka actor hoon, main usme aa sakta tha.” Woh bole ‘aapka kirdaar bhi tha, aapko lena chahte the.”

Ravi Kishan further revealed, “Anurag ko kisi ne kaha “ye pehle aayega vanity van mein. Isko wine se do log nehlaayenge aur angoor khilayenge do ladkiyan. Tab ye tayyar hota hai, tab tak dopher hojaati hai,” ye sab stupidity thi. Adding, “Uske baad maine Mukkabaaz aise halat mein ki thi. Maine bola, “Tum dekh rahe ho. Tumhara chana-singh ka budget tha, usme hum film kiye tumhari.””

Watch the whole video below:

Ravi Kishan further revealed that Gangs of Wasseypur has always been close to his heart and one of his favorite films.

For more such interesting interviews, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Rhea Chakraborty A ‘Hero’ As Latter Reveals Surviving The Witch Hunt & Tough Times Due To Her Family During Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News