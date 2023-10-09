Mission Raniganj had a bit of an increment in collections on Sunday as 5 crores* came in. Compared to Saturday jump, when 4.50 crores had come in on top of Friday’s opening of 2.75 crores, the growth is rather muted. However, it isn’t entirely surprising since there is as much a film can do after the kind of start that it has taken.

The Akshay Kumar starrer has now collected 12.25 crores* and when there is a superstar like him at the helm of the affairs, the expectations are that these would be the first-day numbers for his film.

Not that these numbers won’t come in; after all, just a few weeks back, OMG 2, too, had collected 10.26 crores on its first day. However, that was a franchise film released around Independence Day weekend and had a loyal audience waiting for it. In the case of Mission Raniganj, a different kind of audience was being catered to, and one waits for word of mouth there.

If at all this word of mouth indeed goes around the town, then Mission Raniganj‘s Monday collections would be in a similar range as Friday’s opening and if not the same numbers, then at least 2.25 crores will need to come in. If that indeed turns out to be the case, then this Tinu Suresh Desai-directed action thriller drama could well hope for a fair two-week run in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

