Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj is out in theatres and has already completed a day at the box office. As reported earlier, the opening-day advance booking has been really low, and even the overall collection has turned out to be dismal at the end of the day. But the positive thing is, today, i.e., on day 2, the film has witnessed a massive jump in advance ticket sales, and below is all you need to know!

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is about Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the lives of trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. The rescue drama also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ravi Kishan, and others in key roles. It marks the second collaboration between Desai and Akshay Kumar after Rustom.

Coming back to the advance booking of Mission Raniganj, day 2 has shown a big jump as the tickets worth 1.90 crores gross have been sold all across the country. If compared with the opening day’s 80 lakhs, it’s an impressive growth of 137.5%. Even though the overall number is low, the film has shown a positive movement, and that’s something to cheer for.

Mission Raniganj opened yesterday in theatres, and it received mixed reviews from critics. Despite several flaws, the performance of Akshay Kumar and the engaging second half is being lauded. Even word-of-mouth has been decent, and no one is outrightly rejecting this rescue drama, which seems to be working in favor.

Let’s hope the film continues to move in a positive direction and enjoys a massive boost through over-the-counter ticket sales. If everything goes well, Mission Raniganj might turn the fortune around as there are no major releases running in theatres.

