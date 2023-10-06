After taking the ticket windows by storm, Akshay Kumar has returned to the big screen with Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue- a film based on the real-life hero Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved 65 miners from a flooded coal mine. As the film hit the big screens today, Akki recently shared his thoughts on films crossing the 1000-crore mark like Shah Rukh Khan ‘Jawan’ and Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar’. The actor hopes that Bollywood films cross 2000-3000 crore mark like Hollywood.

SRK starrer has been on a record-breaking spree right from Day 1 of its release, while Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has once again got the box offices ringing. Earlier, Salman Khan said that B’wood films have set a new benchmark and now 1000-crore is the new threshold.

During his latest interview with India Today, when Akshay Kumar was asked about Bollywood films setting new benchmarks, he said that he hopes films cross the 2000-3000 crore mark. He said, “I hope the industry gives more and more hits. I was very happy when Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ did such a good business. There are many other films, like ‘Gadar 2‘, and ‘OMG 2’, which also did well. So it’s very good for the industry. Our industry went through a very bad patch because of Covid times. Now things are moving and its a great thing that Rs 1000 crore is a benchmark.

The Raksha Bandhan actor continued, “Also, I hope that we make Rs 2000-3000 crore films like Hollywood because the kind of cinema, the screenplay, the script that we have they don’t have,” he added further.

Further, when the Selfiee actor was about his idea of a commercial success film, Akshay Kumar named his latest film Mission Raniganj and said it’s different from Jawan and Rowdy Rathore.

“Commercial success is important because you have to make other films, but it also depends on what kind of commercial success you will get. Talking about MR (‘Mission Raniganj’), this film is made on a certain budget. I want to call MR a commercial film. It’s not a ‘Jawan’ or a ‘Rowdy Rathore‘. It’s not that kind of film. It has a niche audience but I hope it does good business,” said Akshay Kumar.

Mission Raniganj, which released today, has been garnering accolades from one and all across the nation. The actor is being hailed for its gripping plot.

