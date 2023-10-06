Vivek Oberoi is a notable actor who left a lasting impression on all with impactful performances in films like Saathiya, Yuva, Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Lucifer, and more. However, owing to clashes with Salman Khan with things concerning their personal lives (IYKYK) and him holding press conferences to talk about it, the ‘Company’ actor suffered and was seen lesser and lesser in film.

Now, onto what’s the latest, a recently shared video clip to Instagram shows Vivek indirectly taunting Salman and the infamous incident of him hunting deer while shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur in 1998. The ‘Saathiya’ actor is seen praising the Bishnoi community and the love they give to orphaned fawns.

Shared to Instagram by ‘sagarcasm’ with the caption, “His next speech will be on Drunk Driving,” the post features a clip of Vivek Oberoi giving a speech and the text – “Girls: It’s been 20 years, let’s forget our enmity and move on. Boys:__” on it.

In the video, Vivek Oberoi is heard saying, “Yeh duniya mein ek hi samaj hai, Bishnoi samaj, jaha pe agar hiran maar jaye toh uske baache ko, Bishnoi… humare maataye apni chati se lagakar, apne baache ki tarah dhood pilate hain (In this world, there is only one community, the Bishnoi community, where if a deer dies, its kids (a fawn) is looked after and fed by the mothers of the community like their own children.)”

Commenting on this video, one netizen wrote, “This is reason why Salman Khan got death threat from Lawrence bishnoi….👀

”

Another added, “Salman: “Aa raha hu beta tera paas..Kasam Khuda ki tereko…”

A third commented, “Vivek and Bishnois are not very” Deer” to Salman bhai”

One more noted, “Vivek be like :- ab ise jyada career kya hi kharab hoga..😂”

A fifth netizen wrote, “Lawrence bishnoi nd Vivek be like :- Dono ko dushman same h bhai ..”

A sixth commented, “If “garam lohe pe hatoda” had a face 👍”

One more added, “Vivek be like ” mere pass khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha hai ab “😂”

Another netizen simply commented, “Bro woke up and chose violence 😂”

What are your thoughts on this indirect dig of Vivek Oberoi at Salman Khan? Let us know them in the comments.

