Aamir Khan and Salman Khan share a friendship that goes down to the days of their film, Andaz Apna Apna. But sometimes, friends do something so bizarre that you neither can defend them nor can you stand by their side. However, Bhaijaan was standing by Aamir’s side when the two decided to take a leak!

The two superstars one night seemingly after a party, in high spirits were so excited that they decided to drop their zip in public and started peeing on the plants. Wait for more! This moment was even captured by someone. Wait for even more!

Aamir Khan, decided to post this picture on his social media account while he excitedly promoted Salman Khan’s then-upcoming film Jai Ho. Weird? Well, gross for sure! If, and only if, they actually did the job and not just pose!

Aamir Khan, in January 2014 shared a picture on his Twitter account and wrote, “My favourite pic of Salman & me. “Do dost ek jhaad pe susu kartein hain toh dosti badti hai” 1 day to go…Jai Ho!!!” While this was supposed to be a cute antic, it backfired and how.

With netizens taking brutal digs at the Khan duo, trolling them online, so much uproar was created against the picture that it now appears on very few sources. With Aamir Khan leaving social media, this picture became a rarity.

But at the time it was shared, it became viral instantly. A Facebook meme account Bollywood G*ndu shared the picture in 2014 and wrote, “I’ll just leave this pic of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan watering the plants Indian style here.”

Wondering why the uproar? Because A. It is not decent to pee in public. Basics. B. Interestingly, at that time, Aamir Khan was the brand ambassador of Incredible India. The picture he shared was blurry and low on quality, and none could confirm if the actors had to bear the brunt of being excessively funny and this was a joke gone wrong or they were so high in spirit that they could not control their bladders. Or they were just simply being irresponsible.

Too tough to take the call. Meanwhile if you want you can see this picture here.

Any thoughts on this ‘dosti ki misaal’? Let us know in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood throwbacks.

Must Read: Sunny Deol Is In No Mood To Increase His Salary Exorbitantly Despite Blockbuster Success Of Gadar 2: “Let The Producers Decide What I Deserve” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News