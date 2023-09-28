Tiger 3: "Salman Khan's Character Is The Most Iconic Character In Bollywood," Says Maneesh Sharma Explaining How He'll Portray Him

Director Maneesh Sharma says he wanted to portray superstar Salman Khan’s character of Tiger like he has seen him as a movie buff larger than life.

The director said: “Over the last decade Tiger has become perhaps the most iconic character in Bollywood. And getting the opportunity to take over the reins, to take his story forward came with an inexplicable excitement.”

Maneesh added: “I want to portray Tiger like I’ve seen him as a movie buff – larger than life, towering over you with his star power. I am excited that I get to add a deeper layer to his journey.”

In Tiger Ka Message, it was revealed that Salman Khan, who plays Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1 of India.

Maneesh said: “This time, it’s not only about saving India, but about standing up for himself and his family. And for a man, for Tiger, that is the core of who you are – an area where each one (even Tiger!) feels vulnerable.”

“And he will do it with a vengeance. India’s No 1 agent is India’s Enemy No 1 this time and I think people will have fun watching this edge of the seat action entertainer!”

He added: “Adding this layer of gravitas and emotion to Tiger’s journey is Salman Khan’s nuanced performance. He brings the unique mixture of strength and emotion that only Superstar Salman Khan can give to Tiger, and I think his fans and the fans of the franchise are going to love him even more for it!”

Maneesh said that he is delighted to see how the dialogue ‘Jab Tak Tiger Mara Nahin, Tab Tak Tiger Haara Nahin’ has gone viral on social media.

“The video was conceptualised and written by Aditya Chopra and this dialogue is also a masterstroke from him! It’s a total paisa vasool big screen dialogue that will create hysteria when Salman says it on screen!”

Aditya Chopra is building the YRF Spy Universe brick by brick and ‘Tiger 3‘, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is the next big one from this franchise. This is the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe.

