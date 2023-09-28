Bollywood’s one of most loved actresses Raveena Tandon, recently sat for an in-depth interview with a YouTube channel where she spoke about anything and everything she faced, enjoyed and went through in the industry. The actress is a well-known face of Bollywood who never failed to impress the audience with her acting chops. Recently, we brought you her thoughts on groupism and politics in the industry, where she also opened up about getting removed from the films.

The actress’ latest interview has been doing the rounds of social media, for all the right reasons, ever since it was dropped online. During her conversation, she not only spoke about being body shamed by female Editors, she also revealed getting replaced by stars like Karisma Kapoor and Tabu in films like Saajan Chale Sasural and Vijaypath, respectively.

Now we bring you another part from the same interview, where she revealed puking after her lips brushed off her male co-star’s lips while shooting for a film. Opening up about not being comfortable to kiss her co-stars on the screens, Ranveen Tandon revealed how she once puked and felt nauseous after that incident took place.

Recalling the incident, Ranveena Tandon told Lehren Retro, “I remember I was doing a little rough handling scene with a male actor and I remember by mistake his lips just brushed my lips. It was by mistake, it was not even required. Like in that whole frenzy, it was a mistake. I went to my room and threw up because I was so not comfortable. The shot got over and I went up and I had nausea. I could not bear it. I was like ‘yuck no. Please brush your teeth, wash your mouth a hundred times.’”

When asked about her daughter Rasha Thadani’s on-screen preferences, as she’s all set to enter the showbiz, Tandon said, “Again it depends. If she is comfortable doing it with someone, then why not. If she is not comfortable, nobody should have the power to force her to do anything that she does not want to do.”

