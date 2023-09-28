Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest film ‘Jawan’ directed by Atlee. The film has been constantly hitting the headlines for all the right reasons and has been on a record-breaking spree by smashing records one after the other since Day 1. And, now it has become the sixth Indian film to cross 1000 crore gross globally.

After witnessing the sheer magic of King Khan’s charm and action on the big screen, all the SRK fans are waiting for the actor’s third film of the year titled ‘Dunki’ for bated breath. Helmed by Raju Hirani, the film will hit the big screens on the Occasion of Christmas, in December. But do you know that SRK will just work with ace director Vishal Bhardwaj and we might just get yet another blockbuster? Scroll down to know more!

In an recent interview with with News18 Showsha, Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that he has spoken to Shah Rukh Khan about making a film together and said that he feels that they might just announce a film together soon.

Vishal Bhardwaj said, “We’ve been trying to work with each other for a long time. In fact, Jawan ke baad — I loved Jawan — I called him and spoke to him at length. At one point, we came very close to doing a film. It was announced also and we were going to shoot but somehow it didn’t happen.”

For the unversed, in 2010, the director was planning to make 2 States with Shah Rukh Khan and Asin Thottumkal, as per Mumbai Mirror report. However, the film was eventually directed by Abhishek Varman with Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

Vishal added, “Whenever we meet, humesha yeh rehta hai ke kab hona hai. Ab wo waqt aa raha hai.” Though there is no final confirmation on the duo’s collaboration for a film, fans can still get to see King Khan in a Vishal Bhardwaj film as the ‘Pathaan’ actor has an ‘indirect’ cameo in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Khufiya’. While Shah Rukh Khan is not part of the Netflix film, but one of his movies features in it that ends up as an ‘indirect’ cameo.

Referring to the indirect cameo, Vishal further said, “Cameo toh ho hi gaya hai indirect toh film bhi iss baar honi chahiye. Andar se mujhe bhi feeling aa rahi hai. Shah Rukh ne bhi mujhe bola hai ke iss baar mujhe kuch lag raha hai ke hum log kuch kar payenge saath mein”.

On the work front, Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ starring Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ali Fazal, Azmeri Haque Badhon and Ashish Vidyarthi is lated to release on October 5. The film is based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel Escape to Nowhere.

