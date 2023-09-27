Alia Bhatt has been one star who has always been the target of the trolls. It started the day she failed to name the President of India on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan while she was promoting her debut film Student of the Year. However, the actress proved her mettle as a performer and swiftly climbed the ladder of success.

Alia has been constantly pitted against her contemporaries, and one of them is Kangana Ranaut. The Manikarnika actress initially supported Alia and her films. She even applauded and praised her work and has been vocal about it in the past.

However, what she got in return was constant digs and trolls. Now, an old clip of Alia from Koffee with Karan has been going viral, where she took a dig at Kangana’s spottings. A few years back, airport looks were a constant part of trolls and digs, and many actors on the show claimed that some celebs even pay paps to be present at the airport to click them.

In the same context, it seemed like Alia took a dig at Kangana Ranaut when Karan Johar asked, “If you could be invisible, which actress would you stalk? Alia answered in a jiffy, I think Kangana. Because she has a lot of lovely airport looks, but I really want to know where she’s going. Karan Johar had his sarcastic giggle at full display listening to Alia’s answer.”

The conversation did not end there. The Gangubai actress, at this age, did not seem much impressed with Ranbir Kapoor, though. She was asked to name three recent Bollywood breakups, and she immediately answered – “Ranbir Katrina.” RK’s name even cropped up when Alia was asked, Between Ranbir and Ranveer, if both asked you out, who would you decline in favour of the other? She answered, “Can I decline both and sit at home and eat pizza?”

Netizens reacted to the video and said, “I don’t understand why Alia is so obsessed with airport looks.” Another comment read, “Kangana is going to road of success.” A third comment read, “Kangana also want to know you pretend to be very lovely couple but why you don’t stay on same floor.”

Alia Bhatt even tagged Ranbir Kapoor as Mama’s boy when she was asked the first name that comes to her mind when she listens to the word. The clip was shared by an Instagram handle whaaat_is_this_even. A user reacted to the clip and wrote, “Rare clip of Alia before she started using ‘my husband in all her interviews.'” Another comment read, “Mama’s boy, 2 (broken) relationships(blamed the girls) , “wipe that off”, yup does look like a red flag.” A third user commented, “So this time she has brains to decline Ranbir as well.”

A user brutally compared the Raazi actress to a Justin Beiber’s wife and wrote, “Similarities between alia and hailey : both of them are obsessed with their husbands since way before they even got married and give off stalker vibes real bad !! And people blame and make jokes about both the women meanwhile their husbands are the real problem !!!”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt has recently been constantly attacked for her married life with Ranbir Kapoor. Every statement she says has been either misconstrued or has been articulated in a misleading manner.

