Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are two actresses who have always been pitted against each other. Their rivalry saw a peak when DP was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor while his pictures holidaying with Kat leaked. However, the two actresses have never spoken against each other and have been cordial. However, their fates have mostly crossed each other quite a few times.

There have been several films that were once offered to DP and later done by Kat or vice-versa. But the Piku actress once openly confessed about doing a film and then getting removed from it, interestingly hinting that later she was replaced and swapped with the Tiger actress.

During an interview with Jitesh Pillai, Deepika Padukone once revealed how she was super excited to be a part of this big film from a big banner. She said, “At that point, I felt that that film would have done a lot for my career by just being a part of that film.”

The Jawan actress further narrated about her casting, “I met the producer and he was like, we are very sure, but the actor is travelling. Let me discuss it with him. That actor was travelling, but consider it done. Let him come back, and I will discuss it with him. It’ll be done.” DP revealed she was eager to be a part of the project till she was removed from it unceremoniously.

The actress revealed, “I was very excited because it came out of nowhere and I thought I had it. And then, I suddenly found out that I was no more in film. Basically, there had been some sort of a swap.”

Deepika Padukone then clarified that the swap was done with Ayan Mukerji’s film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. As per various reports, Katrina Kaif was the original choice of the film, but out of nowhere was also offered Dhoom 3, and she chose to work with Aamir Khan. DP talked about this swap and said, “Basically, I ended up doing a film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, that I’m so happy I did. I’m so happy that it fell into my lap. It’s the best thing that could’ve happened to me. It was a classic example of when things happen, they happen for a reason. I think that was such a…”

She even opened her heart about feeling dejected and said, “I think I was so upset at that point. I thought that the film that I did not end up doing, I thought it was gonna add a lot of value to me as an actor and to my career. Then it didn’t happen, and I ended up doing Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. But I have no regrets.” She then blurted in a hysterical laugh and sheepishly said, “You know what happened to that film!”

The video was shared on Instagram by a fan club, and the netizens joined dots, suspecting Aamir Khan as the reason behind this swap. A user commented, “The whole nation rejected him and his movie.” Another comment read, “It’s Dhoom 3. Aamir rejected Deepika at the very end and asked Kat to drop out of YJHD…so it was a “swap” as DP said in the video.” An irked user wrote, “Who gives the actors the pivotal decision-making to choose? Like why?”

A user compared both the films and wrote, “You can say that doom was succeeded…But we didn’t connect with anything…Like dekha or bash khatam….but about YJHD will be lifetime movie….” A user commented, “The fact that actors decide which eye candy they want in their films is absolutely disgusting..”

You can watch Deepika narrating the tale of this epic swap here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 Deepika’s Heartbeat 👑 (@deepika.heartbeat)

Interestingly, ever since the Spy Universe has been in talk, fans have wished to see Deepika Padukone’s character Rubai from Pathaan and Katrina Kaif’s character from Tiger, Zoya, to cross paths and get interconnected since both of them belong to Pakistan. But it has been hinted that Spy Universe’ first offering, Tiger vs Pathaan, will not have the lead actresses.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Exclusive! Atlee Reveals Whether Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Earning 1000 Crore+ Scared Him, Says “SRK Giving Back To Back Blockbusters…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News