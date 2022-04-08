Bollywood movies often receive a response from foreigners and some of these reactions are quick to go viral across social media platforms. Indians love to share our culture with others and that is one of the reasons why foreign YouTube reactions videos on Indian content do so well in our country. In a recent clip doing the rounds on the internet, a bunch of people can be seen reacting to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and it is totally worth a watch.

Advertisement

For the unversed, YJHD is a romantic drama film that hit the theatres in 2013. The movie became a massive hit at the box office also making it one of the highest-grossing movies for Ranbir and Deepika during that time. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji and features actors like Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Kunaal Roy Kapur in key roles.

Advertisement

In a recent video dropped on Instagram, a bunch of people can be seen getting a taste of Bollywood and their reaction is leaving the country quite intrigued. On the television screen, the romantic scene between the leads Kabir aka Bunny and Naina can be seen playing and the group seems to have very genuine reactions to it. When Kabir questions Naina about talking to another guy, a bunch of people watching the scene can be seen throwing around words like ‘possessive’, ‘problematic’ and ‘toxic’.

A few people, however, seemed quite touched by the dialogues and the screenplay and could be heard gasping in a few of the scenes. One of the female viewers also reveals that she was crying at the end of it. In the caption of the posted video, the young boy named Deven also wrote that everyone liked the movie at the end. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by deven (@devntell)

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Karan Johar Ignoring Rakhi Sawant At RRR Success Bash Receives Backlash; Netizen Writes, “You Treated Kangana The Same Way & Today She Has Y Security”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube