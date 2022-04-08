Since the last couple of days, news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tying the nuptial knot next week (April 15-16) has been making the news. While news of RK booking the banquet hall at his residential complex for 7-8 days make the headlines this morning, we now have some more details related to their wedding festivities and D-Day.

As per the latest media report, both Ranbir and Alia will turn Sabyasachi bride and groom for their wedding. Scroll below for details regarding what they will be wearing – the colours, pieces and more below.

And now, thanks to a Bollywoodlife report, we have details regarding what and who Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will wear for their wedding festivities and the big day. A well-placed source informed the portal, “Alia and Ranbir may be doing an intimate wedding but they will be going all out with their outfits. The couple is going to match every outfit as per function.”

Sharing details about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding ensemble and festivity outfits, the source added, “For the wedding day, they will be the Sabyasachi bride and groom. Bollywood’s favourite designer Sabyasachi has been preparing for their outfits for months now and it is going to be extremely special and different compared to all Bollywood celebs who chose Sabyasachi’s outfits for their respective weddings.”

Revealing more details about Alia Bhatt’s wedding ensemble, the source said, “Alia’s lehenga will be red as she is a Punjabi bride. Her veil will have all the special blessings from the Kapoor Khandhaan for their would-be ‘bahu’.” As for Ranbir Kapoor, the insider added, “Ranbir is going to choose a sober yet classy look and he has given his ladylove Alia Bhatt a free hand to pick all the wedding outfits for him.”

Well, we definitely can’t wait to see how stunning they will look in their outfits on their wedding day.

