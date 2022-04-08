There’s been a strong buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tying the knot next week. Initially, it seemed to be yet another bizarre rumour like a thousand times in the past. But it seems the couple is indeed getting married at the RK House. Preparations are in full swing and the Brahmastra actor’s latest move has confirmed it all. Scroll below for details!

It was just yesterday when Alia’s publicist along with the head of security and her manager were spotted at Ranbir’s house. They were reportedly doing a recce of RK’s residence where a few wedding festivities are set to take place. If gossip mill is to go by, Kapoor will also hold his bachelorette at his residence.

Ranbir Kapoor has now booked the banquet hall at his residential complex for 7-8 days. Small get-togethers will be held there and it can accommodate up to 40-50 people. The venue has been booked from early next week and the actor has assured the building committee that not more than 15-20 people will be gathering at a time at the location.

“Ranbir has been asked to ensure that the noise levels are kept low and the place should be kept clean,” a source informed TOI.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are likely to kickstart their wedding festivities on the 14th of April. The duo will most likely tie the knot on the night between 15-16th April. Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar are on the guestlist apart from the family members including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and the clan.

As the day comes closer, hints are only strengthening the buzz around the planned wedding and Ralia fans could now be happily ready with a band, baaja and baarat!

