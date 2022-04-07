Nargis Fakhri is one of the most popular names in Bollywood. She debuted with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rockstar’ in 2011 and became a fan favourite immediately after. From critics to fans, everyone loved her in the film and soon became a known name in B-town. Now, in a recent interview, Nargis has opened up on trolls who tried to body-shame her initially and later when she has put on a little weight, they shamed again and called her ‘pregnant’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

After Azhar in 2016, Nargis took a sabbatical of three years and returned to Bollywood with Amavas in 2019. Soon after, the rumour mills have it that the actress was pregnant and had come back from maternity leave. Later, in an Instagram post, she spoke about weight gain with a comparison picture on the photo-sharing site.

Nargis Fakhri wrote, “On the left I weighed 178lbs (80kg) and on the right, I was 129 (58 kg). I have since lost 20lbs (9kg) through making lifestyle changes. If i can do it, so can you.”

Nargis Fakhri spoke about the same with Hindustan Times in an interview and said, “I definitely faced body shaming for a short time. I do believe there is a certain look or appearance people expect from you. So there is pressure to maintain that.”

The Azhar actress further added, “It’s funny because I realised you are never good enough, and everyone has an opinion. When I first came to India, I was too skinny, so everyone was like ‘you need to put on weight’ I then maintained it, I have a naturally skinny state. Later I gained about 50 pounds, so they posted I was pregnant, which I thought was not funny, but also very funny. I think first my feelings got hurt, but I realised it’s my job to take care of myself. I lost 40 pounds, worked out, and got that body back.”

What are your thoughts on Nargis Fakhri opening up on body-shaming? Tell us in the comments below.

