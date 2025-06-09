Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 has missed the 100 crore mark with the first weekend collection. The comedy thriller helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala has earned 91.83 crore in its first weekend, surpassing its own Kesari’s 78.07 crore!

The film opened at the box office with 24.35 crore, and while it would have been an achievement if it had hit the 100 crore mark at the box office on the first weekend itself, it has still brought the biggest single day for the franchise on Sunday!

However, despite all the celebratory numbers, Housefull 5 has not been able to break three major weekend records set by Hindi films at the box office. Scroll down below to check out the three records Akshay Kumar and his team failed to cross!

Top Opening Weekend Of 2025

The top opening weekend of 2025 stands with Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which earned 121.43 crore at the box office. Akshay Kumar surpassed Sikandar’s 86.44 crore weekend collection, and Vicky still rules the game!

Top Opening Weekend For Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar registered for the third-best opening weekend for himself. He could not beat his best, which still stands with Mission Mangal’s 97.56 crore, followed by 97.25 crore brought by 2.0.

Top Opening Weekend For A Comedy Thriller

The top opening weekend for a comedy thriller was registered by Shah Rukh Khan‘s Happy New Year, which brought 108.86 crore at the box office. Housefull 5 stands too far from this number!

Now, all eyes are on the film’s one-week collection and what records it manages to break!

