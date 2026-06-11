The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly taking action to track down her daughter, Josslyn. Trina made a bold decision about having had enough of the family clashes. Dante got bad news, while Willow received a tempting offer from Brennan. And lastly, Curtis and Portia clashed again.

The drama, the worry, the suspicions, the alliances, the danger, the fights, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks ahead. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 11, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 11, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Valentin cautioning Carly. He is worried about her safety, having fallen for her over the last couple of months. Carly is clear about searching for her daughter, Josslyn. Valentin understands but wants her to be careful. He is also worried about his daughter Charlotte.

Valentin wants her to stay away from Danny. He thinks being close to him will only bring danger for her, which is why he is asking Charlotte to keep her distance from Danny. But will she listen? Meanwhile, Ava has a guilty conscience. What could this be about? Is this about Ethan or Sidwell?

When Sonny is taken by surprise, how will he react? Especially when he finds out that his daughter Kristina is leaving town after being accepted into medical school. How will Sonny react to Kristina’s plan to leave home and go to California? Is he set to be dubious? Or will he be happy and proud?

Elsewhere, Nina checks in on Cassius. How will this meeting fare? Is he going to confide in her about his true identity now that Josslyn and Liesl are aware of the truth? When Cody scores points with Molly, what has he done to impress her? Danny and Charlotte make a plan. Could it be dangerous?

And is this after Valentin’s advice to stay away from Danny? Last but not least, Cullum visits Carly once again. Is this going to lead to some drama now that Carly is suspicious about both Cullum and Sidwell being behind Josslyn’s disappearance? What does he have to say this time around?

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (June 10, 2026): Carly Takes Action, Dante Gets Bad News While Willow Receives A Tempting Offer

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