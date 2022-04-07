Yami Gautam has lately been on a roll, presenting the audience with back-to-back films, some of which are being received extremely well by the masses. Her most recent film, Dasvi, hit the market on April 7th, 2022 and looks like it opened to mixed reviews on the internet. In the latest turn of events, Yami has called out an entertainment portal for writing in their review, ‘(Yami) is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is getting repetitive’.

For the unversed, Yami was last seen playing a key role in the film A Thursday which was appreciated by fans and critics alike. The latest release, Dasvi, features the actor as a police officer who starts off on a bad note with the CM of Haryana when he is a prisoner in the jail she works at. The movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role and has been directed by Tushar Jalota.

Through a recent Twitter rant session, Yami Gautam lashed out at the movie reviewing portal- Film Companion, for criticizing her work in Dasvi. Covering a range of topics while explaining why the review was unacceptable, Yami wrote, “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it.”

“My recent films & performances include ‘A Thursday’, ‘Bala’, ‘Uri’ etc & yet this is qualified as a ‘review’ of my work! It’s extremely disrespectful!”, Yami Gautam added.

Highlighting how difficult it gets for an actor, Yami Gautam wrote, “It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals!”

Yami Gautam further asked the entertainment portal to not write any reviews on her anymore as she said, “It’s heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don’t seek that since long now! I would request you not to ‘review’ my performance henceforth ! I’ll find grace in that & it’ll be less painful.

