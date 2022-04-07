Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most followed musicians of the current generation who has left a deep impact with his light-hearted rap number. The singer has only been associated with limited projects since the last few years ever since he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the peak of his career. According to a recent report, Yo Yo has filed a complaint with the Delhi police after a bunch of people manhandled him at a recent live show.

For the unversed, Honey was previously in the news when his wife Shalini Singh accused him and his family of domestic abuse and adulthood. She allegedly stated in the complaint that the rapper had hit her on several instances and was also sleeping around with other women frequently while being married to her. She further reportedly stated that Yo Yo would often hide his wedding ring from the people and when their wedding pictures leaked online, he accused her of being the one to leak them and even got physical during this argument.

In the most recent turn of events, Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a police complaint against a group of 4-5 men who apparently manhandled him during a live performance at Skol Club in South Delhi. He elaborated on the incident and explained in the official complaint how a few people pulled him around and even caught his shirt at one point.

According to a report by Indian Express, the First Information Report filed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and his lawyer Ishaan Mukherjee said, “The 4-5 unknown men started misbehaving and disrupted the show. They started showing beer at the crowd and pushed the artists on the stage. After that, a person in a check shirt caught my (Singh) hand and started to pull me to the front. I was trying to avoid it but the person kept on challenging and threatening me. I also observed that he was armed. Another person in a red shirt was making a video and said ‘Bhaga Diya Honey Singh ko’.”

