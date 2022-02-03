Music composer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh seemed to have landed in yet another legal trouble. The latest report reveals that a district court in Nagpur has directed the rapper to appear before a local police station to submit his voice sample in connection with a case.

Reportedly, a case was filed by Anandpal Singh Jabbal alleging that the singer had uploaded a vulgar song on social media. However, no one song has been specified. Now the singer has landed in legal trouble yet again. Scroll down to know more.

As per the PTI report, Honey Singh has been booked by the Panchpaoli police against Singh under section 292 (sale, distribution of obscene content) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act. District and additional sessions judge SASM Ali has instructed the rapper to appear at Panchpaoli police station in Nagpur between February 4 and February 11.

The order was passed after the rapper sought relaxation to travel to Dubai. Now as reported by ETimes, the judge said, “It appears that the applicant is bona fide seeking permission to travel abroad for his business engagement on three different dates. Considering the fact that his presence is required by the police to record his voice sample, he has shown his bona fide by filing pursis for providing his voice samples. Under these reasons, I see no legal impediment to grant permission to him by imposing certain conditions.”

Previously, Honey Singh landed in trouble after his estranged wife Shalini Talwar accused him of domestic abuse, sexual violence, mental harassment and financial violence against him. She also accused mother-in-law Bhupinder Kaur, father-in-law Sarabjit Singh and his sister Sneha Singh in her complaint.

Not just that Shalini also filed a plea in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’ wherein she stated that the rapper was “rude and aggressive” after his career skyrocketed. She also accused him of having an extramarital affair.

