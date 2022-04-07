Sonu Sood has won hearts over the last few years due to his humanitarian work and still, he’s often seen helping someone or the other person. Most recently the actor who was shooting for Roadies in South Africa, while returning the actor swapped his business class seat with an elderly man who was in the economy seat. This gesture of Happy New Year star is again winning everyone’s hearts.

For the unversed, the actor who has been labelled as the ‘Messiah’ helped many migrant workers to reach their homes safely while the nation was under strict lockdown in 2020. Time and again the actor never hesitates to help a random person in the best possible way. He even assisted Indian students to return from the war-torn country of Ukraine.

As quoted by ETimes, a passenger on the same flight recalled the incident, “Sonu Sood saw the old man struggling to even walk, and he graciously offered him his business class seat. The man was surprised by the actor’s benevolence, and so were the other passengers. It was a packed and long flight from South Africa, and Sonu Sood did not hesitate even for a second to board an economy seat.”

Even Sonu Sood confirmed the report and taking to his Twitter, the Jodha Akbar actor wrote, “Sometimes economy seats are more comfortable than the business class seats.”

Sometimes economy seats are more comfortable than the business class seats 🙏 https://t.co/heSb3HPtV8 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2022

With this lovely gesture, the actor is winning hearts all over again and reacting to the same, a user wrote, “You are masiha to many! God bless you sir!!,” another wrote, “Even god almighty must be watching in shock ! That one person is managing so many difficult task alone! Single handedly! Surely god must have sent you for this divine purpose. God bless you,” a third user wrote, “Sometimes humanity is more important than any kind of work or aesho aram,” a fourth user wrote, “Ek hi dil kitni bar jeetoge … Hats off to you Sir.”

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen hosting the new season of Roadies, along with films like Acharya, Thamezharasan and Prithviraj.

