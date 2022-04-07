Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the fittest stars now and an amazing dancer. She first caught everyone’s attention with the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial. She then went to win everyone’s heart with her cameo appearance in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film also marked her Bollywood debut.

The starlet has won herself an army of admirers, as many as, 13 million. It is evident from her Instagram page that the actress is a fitness freak. She always keeps people in awe of her workout regime through her Instagram feed. Needless to say, she really enjoys her workout and inspires her viewers to do the same. Let’s take a look at the things she does in her daily life to maintain her fitness level.

Disha Patani’s workout regime:

Unlike other stars, the Baaghi 2 actress likes to work out twice in a day. She begins her day with some cardio, which includes dancing, kickboxing and gymnastics. She then engages in weight training in the evening. The actress is not fond of monotonous workouts so she always tries to include different workout regimens.

Disha is often seen trying new things like dancing, Kung Fu (she is a big fan), and many more.

Disha Patani’s balanced diet plan

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress follows a strict diet plan and maintains a balance in protein and carbs. Her typical breakfast incorporates 2-3 eggs, milk and juice. However, some days she opts for cereals and milk. As for dinner, Disha eats foods that are high in protein like chicken, eggs, salads, brown rice or dal. She even has healthy snacks like almonds and peanuts in the evening.

The Cheat Day

Not many know that Disha Patani has a sweet tooth. She loves to indulge in desserts, mostly on cheat days, once a week. Well, that’s a lot of self-control and dedication. As a matter of fact, she believes that this is what keeps her motivated as well.

It is also worth pointing out that Disha makes sure to stay hydrated and get at least 8 hours of sleep regularly to stay healthy. She also propagates wearing the right kind of shoes that fits your feet.

So now you know how she makes all the guys go weak on their knees!

