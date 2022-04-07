Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback projects are making his fans curious as everyone eagerly waits for the latest update. As per recent reports, SRK will be having a hectic year ahead as he’ll be juggling between Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani’s projects. In between, the superstar is also expected to shoot for his cameo sequence in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in June along with some patchwork for Pathaan.

Apart from SRK, Hirani’s film also features Taapsee Pannu in a key role along with Boman Irani, while Vicky Kaushal will be making an extended cameo. Their characters are kept tightly under wraps.

As per the latest report by Pinkvilla, “Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to start shooting for this social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration around April 15. A grand set, resembling Punjab, is put up at Film City in Mumbai, and that’s where the team will be shooting for a period of around 40 days.”

The source further added, “Rajkumar Hirani has the habit of keeping a gap between two schedules as he prefers to edit the footage he shot in the schedule to get an idea of how his vision has translated on the screen. While Hirani will work on his edit of 40-day work, Shah Rukh Khan in the meantime will shoot for Atlee’s next, which is primarily set in Mumbai and Pune.”

As soon as SRK completes his schedule for Atlee’s untitled project, the Zero star will head back to the sets of Hirani’s film. Reportedly, the superstar will be juggling between both projects until next year. “The Mumbai leg of Hirani’s film will be followed by three more schedules in London, Budapest and either the US or Canada. The formalities to shoot at certain spots are being looked upon now. The shooting spots play one important character in the Hirani film. The overseas schedule is expected to start sometime around July.”

“Since he has a double role in the Atlee film, the shooting process will be longer than usual. Shah Rukh Khan has allotted around 180 days for the Atlee film, whereas Rajkumar Hirani’s film will be shot over a period of 100 to 110 days,” the source concluded.

