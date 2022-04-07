RRR (Hindi) has turned out to be a big money-spinner. While many predicted it to be a 150 crore affair, the film has gone on to cross 200 crore mark. Now, the entry into the coveted club has benefitted Jr NTR and Ram Charan with a hike in positions in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, also known as Star Ranking.

Advertisement

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club and so on. Now, with SS Rajamouli‘s film entering the 200 crore club, both the leading actors have got an increment of 100 points.

Advertisement

Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan have 200 points to their credit with RRR’s 200 crores+ collection. Both are now placed below Vicky Kaushal in the points table with NTR and Charan holding 16th and 17th positions respectively. Click here to visit the Stars’ Power Index.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who is the writer for blockbusters like Bhajrangi Bhaijaan, Baahubali, and the recent sensation RRR has opened up about multiple issues related to the movie. In a recent interview, Prasad revealed that he has started exploring possibilities of a probable sequel for the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer.

“Some ideas popped up, as I started exploring the possible sequel. Everybody liked it too. If God is willing, it may happen sometime later”, the writer said.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Highest Grossing Hindi Dubbed South Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube