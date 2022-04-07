SS Rajamouli delivered yet another knockout film in the form of RRR, which pleased both the critics and even set the box office on fire. The film did a stupendous business of 475 crores+ in the first week. In the second week, the pace went down, and here’s how much it made on day 13 i.e. second Wednesday.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the magnum opus has been praised for its storytelling, grandeur and the bromance of the leading duo. The film has met all the expectations and the love of the audience is strong proof of it. It even benefitted from the repeat audience post the historic first weekend.

As per trade reports flowing in, RRR did a business of 13-14 crores, taking the grand total to 665.50-666.50 crores (all languages). After enjoying 50 crore+ Saturday and Sunday during the second weekend, the film has noticeably slowed down and it continues to go down with weekday drops. Nonetheless, the SS Rajamouli directorial is on its way to hitting the 700 crore milestone. Now, let’s see how much it earns during the third weekend.

As there’s no competition this week, RRR has a great chance of adding more moolah. Next week, Beast, KGF Chapter and Jersey will arrive, thus taking away a huge of screens.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who has essayed Rama Raju’s role in RRR, is savouring the success of the SS Rajamouli directorial. As the film is minting money with unprecedented figures from all over India, Ram decided to gift his team with gold coins.

Before leaving for Mumbai, the star invited as many as 35 technicians who have worked on the Rajamouli directorial for a luncheon at his place. Charan surprised them all by gifting each of them a gold coin weighing 1 tola (11.6 gms). This gesture by the actor has sure won the hearts.

