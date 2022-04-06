If there’s one film that is shattering crazy records at the box office right now is SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film has been receiving incredible love from both fans and critics. And in this article, we are going to talk about the current worldwide business of Rajamouli’s directorial and it’s so close to crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. Scroll below to read the numbers.

It’s been just 12 days since the release of RRR and it is already doing amazingly well in terms of numbers. In less than a week, Rajamouli broke his own opening record of Baahubali 2 and fans went gaga over the news. In this piece, we will also talk about the box-office numbers of other highest-grossing movies of all time.

In just 12 days, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has done the business of Rs 940 crores. Aren’t those some really huge numbers? Whoa. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is still going strong in theatres and is expected to soon cross over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.

Here’s the lifetime business of some of the highest-grossing films in the history of Hindi cinema:

Dangal – 1899.35 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 1800 crores

RRR – 940 crores*

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores

Secret Superstar – 902.92 crores

PK – 831.50 crores

2.0 – 800 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning – 650 crores

Sultan – 589 crores

Padmaavat – 560 crores

Well, it’ll be interesting to see what RRR has in store for us and how many more records it is going to break.

Kudos to SS Rajamouli and the team on the success of their masterpiece.

