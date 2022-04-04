RRR just hit the chord perfectly over its second weekend as a big growth was witnessed at the Indian box office. While the Hindi version continues to perform really well, it’s the Telugu version that showed a big difference when compared with weekdays. Let’s find out how much this magnum opus made on its second Sunday i.e. day 10.

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film is riding on positive word-of-mouth and critical acclaim. During the first weekend, many thought it was just the ticket rate hike that helped the film in putting a big opening. However, when rates were normalised during weekdays, a super-steady trend was witnessed, proving that the content is really working and it’s not just the hype.

Now speaking of day 10, RRR put another strong show by making 56-57 crores, helping the film to hit 600 crores. The grand Indian total stands in the range of 620-621 crores (all languages). Now the film is eyeing 700 crores and is expected to hit the mark just before the third weekend or during the third weekend.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film released on 25th March and also stars Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who was rumoured to have deleted RRR related Instagram posts after the movie’s release, reacted with a lengthy note.

On Thursday, Alia finally broke her silence on the matter, as she stated, the rumours about her being upset with the film’s team are absolutely baseless.

“In today’s randomness, I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my ‘RRR’ posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered,” Alia said.

