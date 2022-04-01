Affairs and linkup rumours are no new to Bollywood fans. Every now and then we come across such stories that take fans by shock and surprise. While such kinds of news around B-Town celebs continues to make headlines, there are couples like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh who have set examples for their fans by showing them how a great marriage looks like.

But who said every relationship is perfect? Even these too good to be true couples have experienced their share of ups and down while facing problems together.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood, but there was a time when there was trouble in their paradise too, which they faced like a boss. As per some media reports, Ajay Devgn had made headlines for his growing closeness with Kangana Ranaut. Problems apparently started in their marriage when Ajay was shooting for Once Upon A Time in Mumbai with Kangana and they got close. It was being said that at that time Ajay and Kajol’s kids – Nysa and Yug – were born.

However, things began to go down the drain when Kajol reportedly learnt about it and threatened to leave him. Yes! Reportedly, Kajol threatened to leave the house with their children. Later during an interview, Ajay had spoken up about extra-marital affairs.

As reported by News18, Ajay was quoted saying, “I don’t say extramarital affairs don’t happen, but sometimes the media misinterprets seeing two people together. I never allow anyone to associate my name with anyone. I like my work and I come home straight.”

Fast forward to the present, Kajol and Ajay Devgn are happily married and often shell out major couple goals. Kajol, on the other hand, is hands-down a great mother along with being a top actress of all time.

Ajay and Kajol are married for 23 years now and the Bhuj: The Pride Of India will celebrate his 53rd birthday tomorrow i.e., April 2.

