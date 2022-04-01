Bollywood’s stunning and budding actress Janhvi Kapoor is basking in the success of her career. After her sister Shanaya Kapoor, the Roohi actress got subjected to trolls. Janhvi recently arrived at the red carpet of the Grazia Millennial Awards sending it on fire. But unfortunately, the actress had to face the wrath of trolls for apparently copying Kim Kardashian’s style.

Earlier, during her debut at Lakme Fashion Week, Janhvi’s sister Shanaya Kapoor was brutally trolled for turning showstopper even before the release of her debut film.

During her appearance on the red carpet of the Grazia awards, Janhvi Kapoor was trolled for copying West star Kim Kardashian’s style. For the event night, the Gunjan Saxena actress wrote a silver sequined bodycon strappy dress. She paired her stunning floor-length OOTN with metallic make-up and absolutely no accessory. Janhvi tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and rounded off her look with high heels.

Janhvi Kapoor was bestowed with Popular Choice – Most Loved Millennial award.

Soon after Janhvi’s pictures surfaced on the web a user asked, “Why she is looking like kim kardashian?”, while another called her Indian Kim Kardashian. Another comment read, “She trynna do a Kim Kardashian and failing at it so bad dear lord” A netizen also said, “Tryna pull off a Kim Kardashian.”

Janhvi was also got trolled for being a nepo kid. Commenting on her pictures, a user wrote, “It’s amazing to see how ppl who are so poor with acting skills get awards,” while another said, “Nepotism award. Do Belly dance only…plzzz.” A user even wrote, “For what??? Worst acting”

A comment also read, “Faltu fake plastic far from being a millennial apne maa k paise se plastic surgery how does she become a most loved millennial? This fakeness is not even accessible to normal people.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is on fire. The Dhadak actress has an interesting lineup of projects including Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry, Mili and Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar.

