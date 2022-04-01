The Kashmir Files Gets Censor Clearance In UAE, Singapore With Zero Cuts!

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release ‘The Kashmir Files’ has received censor clearance in the UAE and Singapore.

Advertisement

‘The Kashmir Files’ depicts actual events in Kashmir where Kashmiri Pandits were killed, tortured and forced to flee their own land after a communal campaign was unleashed by Islamist separatists with the support of Pakistan. The film shows the ethnic cleansing and also how lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus lived in tents as refugees in their own country.

Advertisement

Agnihotri took to his social media while sharing the good news about the film getting censor clearance in the UAE and Singapore without any cuts.

He wrote: “Big Victory: Finally, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore. (Thanks Sanu for this portrait).”

BIG VICTORY:

FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore. (Thanks Sanu for this portrait). pic.twitter.com/MsQTXowvNu — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 30, 2022

While speaking about the same the director said: “In India, some people are calling it Islamophobic but an Islamic country after 4 weeks of scrutiny has passed it with 0 cuts and for 15+ audience whereas in India it is 18+”.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11.

Must Read: KRK Shares He’s Quitting Reviewing Films With John Abraham’s Attack Being His Last, Here’s How Netizens Reacted

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube