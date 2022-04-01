Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has a history of controversies as he does not seem to shy away from expressing himself through his twitter handle no matter how offensive his claims and comments get. The self-proclaimed critic has often expressed his thoughts on new Bollywood releases and looks like John Abraham’s Attack is the latest one on his list. However, his thoughts on the film have been leaving his followers rather confused as it looks like he has decided to retire from the reviewing business altogether.

For the unversed, Attack is an action-drama film which hit the theatres on April 1, 2022, making it John Abraham’s second release since the beginning of the pandemic. After a disappointing response to his previous movie Satyameva Jayate 2, John’s fans have been expecting a solid comeback from the actor but it is yet to be seen how it is panning out. The trailer of this new Lakshya Raj Anand directorial had created quite some hype at the time of its release with its plot revolving around a cyber soldier who is ready to risk his everything.

KRK was the most recent celebrity to tweet about the film but the somewhat cryptic note is leaving the netizens very confused. “Today I stop reviewing films. #AttackReview is my last review!”, the tweet read. Here’s a look at his tweet.

Today I stop reviewing films. #AttackReview is my last review!🙏🏼 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 1, 2022

It is, however, unclear if KRK is genuinely retiring from the critics’ business or is he just joining the April Fools’ trend. Some of the netizens are also of the opinion that he is simply trying to take a dig on Attack, which he has done with several Bollywood movies in the past.

AprilFool bna Raha h bhai log …

Mtlb ab ek fool logo ko Fool banayega — Sanjeev Prajapati (@Sanjeev_samz) April 1, 2022

Aisa julm mat krna mere bhai tumhare review dekhke sukun milta hain 😂 — TARUN (@bhayalogy) April 1, 2022

Pakode bechna start kar do KRK bhai. — Shakti Singh (@ShaktiS60042213) April 1, 2022

Sir why such kind of #Attack on our happiness, Maja aata hai humko aapka reviews. — Shivkumar (@I_IndianFirst_1) April 1, 2022

What do you think about KRK’s tweet and his decision to quit reviewing? Let us know in the comments below.

