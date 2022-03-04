Kamaal R Khan has some controversial remark to make every single day. Recently, he was calling Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi a flop show and sending Shah Rukh Khan to border over Pathaan announcement. KRK now marks his latest target at Karan Johar with some derogatory remarks. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Karan launched three more new talents via Dharma Productions yesterday. This season of his search includes Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya. Many have been trolling him over introducing a new generation of nepotism kids.

Advertisement

Owing to the same, KRK also took a dig at Karan Johar. He tweeted, “My video will release soon to reveal, how much Bollywood ppl are scared of #KaranJohar? I told to Anil Sharma to ask Karan to launch his son. Anil said- Bhai my son can’t do, what Karan will ask to do. And Karan will never launch without that. Hahaha! “

It seems KRK is talking about Anil Sharma, the director of Gadar. As expected, many took to the comment section and slammed Kamaal R Khan for his cheap tweet.

A user wrote, “Karan has enough clout and money to be able to get whatever he wants ( including what you are hinting at ) without begging for it and using it as quid pro quo , he is a talented film maker and his father was respected member of film fraternity. Who are you and whats your business”

Another tweeted, “So starkids aren’t exempt from casting couch?”

Check out the viral tweet below:

My video will release soon to reveal, how much Bollywood ppl are scared of #KaranJohar? I told to Anil Sharma to ask Karan to launch his son. Anil said- Bhai my son can’t do, what Karan will ask to do. And Karan will never launch without that. Hahaha! 🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, KRK also shared a tweet on Shanaya Kapoor and called her ‘Sanya Kapoor’.

He tweeted, “Karan Johar has launched one more unwanted, undeserving, talentless Nepo kid #SanyaKapoor! Why? It’s totally unfair!” adding that he doesn’t know the other two ‘chapri’ in the picture.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Once Mocked Amitabh Bachchan For Not Having A ‘Taller Wife’ As His – Watch Viral Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube