Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is all over the news since she recently became a mom via surrogacy. After welcoming her baby, the actress went lowkey but from the last few weeks PC has started sharing a few posts about her life. Most recently, the Dostana star was spotted by the Los Angeles paparazzi as she went shopping, since she haven’t revealed anything about the newborn, the comments section is full of people asking about the baby.

Advertisement

On January 22, 2023, Priyanka and Nick Jonas shared the good news with their followers and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an American paparazzi page Just Jared shared pictures of Priyanka Chopra as she headed out for some shopping. The actress was seen in a pair of blue pants and a Global Citizen shirt from 2016. Sharing the post, they wrote, “New mom Priyanka Chopra is enjoying an afternoon shopping.”

However, few netizens were bothered by the term ‘new mom’ for Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a user asked, “What do you mean new mom?” A fan replied, “Idk if this is suppose to be a insult or actual question. The laughing emoji can go either way but her and Nick had a baby via surrogate recently.”

On the other hand, many flooded the comment section by asking “Where’s da child,” a PC fan defended the actress and replied, “At home maybe. With the baby’s father. Both the parents can share responsibilities and the mother can take a break once in a while. Is it too tough to understand or do you accompany your mom everywhere?” While the first user asked, “Considering the fact she didn’t carry the baby, I assume pretty much everyone is dying to see the baby, don’t you think?” But the second person replied, “No one is dying to see the baby. It’s their child and their personal life. So no.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently completed the shooting of Russo Brother’s Citadel, she is also working on Amazon Prime Video’s Sangeet Project with Nick Jonas. She will also be making her Bollywood comeback in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Must Read: Tiger 3 Follows Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Unveiling Its Release Date Ft. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Through A Stylish Teaser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube