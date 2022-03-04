Social media trolls and online hate is not new for celebrities as they have now accepted the fact that whatever they’ll do people will criticise them no matter what. Similarly, Sunny Leone too had several experiences and in the recent interview, the Jism 2 actress spoke about dealing with trolls and her mantra to staying away from negativity.

Currently, the actress is gearing for the release of her web series, Anamika on MX Player. The OTT show, directed by Vikram Bhatt, features Sunny as a spy gone rogue and also stars Samir Soni, Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan. The trailer was released recently and fans are really impressed with it.

Coming back to the topic, Sunny Leone in a recent conversation with News18, spoke about dealing with trolls and how these people target celebrities who are affected by them. Further in the interview the actress even calls out people who talk about her films and past work.

Sunny Leone says trolls do not affect her as they are not part of her life, “(My mantra of dealing with trolling) is to not read it or block it. Also, you have to think about the philosophy and the chain of how all this works. Which is very simple. That troll is not just trolling me, they are trolling everybody. They are going from person to person to person. They are looking for attention, like a toddler who wants attention not knowing if they are doing good things or bad things. When they do bad things, they get attention.”

“They go from person to person and say all these bad things which are hurtful. They find the person who gets affected by it and they respond and they keep going after that person,” she added.

Giving a bad a*s reply to trolls who comment about her flop films and her past work, Sunny Leone says, “I don’t actually care about what somebody has to say because they are not a part of my life, they don’t pay my bills, they don’t help me cook food, they don’t help me change diapers, they don’t help me with anything in my life. They are not going to dinner with me, they are not my family, they are not my friends, they are nothing to me.”

