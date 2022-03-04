The comedy franchise ‘Fukrey’ is returning with its third instalment. The films in the franchise starred Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

A while ago, Varun, who plays the role of Choocha Singh in the film series, took to Instagram to break the news of ‘Fukrey 3’ going on floors on Thursday.

Advertisement

He shared a picture of the film’s clapperboard detailing the shot sequence, he wrote in caption, “Shuru Hogayi!!!”

The Fukrey movie franchise is considered among the cult classics of Indian cinema and has become a huge hit for giving viewers a wholesome experience and making sure to deliver a burst of giggles.

While fans are excited to see the four friends and Richa Chadha‘s character reunite don’t the silver screen, it won’t be a complete reunion. As per a recent Mid-Day report, Ali Fazal has dropped out of Fukrey 3 citing a packed filming schedule. Sources revealed to the portal that Ali is busy filming Khufiya and has hence had to let go of the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial.

Fortunately, though, Ali’s character will not be replaced in Fukrey 3. The source added that the makers will justify his absence saying, “The story will be tweaked to justify Ali’s absence. He won’t be replaced.”

Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is being produced under the banner of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office: Catches Up With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela Post Week 1, Could Surpass Its Lifetime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube