Richa Chadha has shared a video flaunting her jaw-dropping transformation. The actress has lost 15kgs in just three months.

In the clip she shared, Richa also talked about her body weight and the expectations show business has towards actors.

Richa Chadha posted a video on her Instagram handle, where she is heard talking about how she has lost and gained weight but there is better conversation that needs to be made.

In a video montage featuring the actress, Richa Chadha is heard saying: “Its never easy being in front of the camera, much less for someone who wants to swim upstream. Be vocal or woke. The world is going to tell you there’s a premium on youth. But that is also for public consumption only, na? Your success, failure, public! Won’t matter if you are self-made or self-paid. Everyone has advice. “You’ve gained weight. You’ve lost weight.”

“Yes I’ve lost weight, I’ve gained weight. But surely there’s better conversation to be made.”

Richa Chadha added: “You can lose cartilage, health or sanity over what ends up being a terrible film. And all your well-intentioned effort amounts to be a big fat zero. When you are harassed, people will say it’s a part of your job. Well, to hell with people. This isn’t some before and after montage. It’s me. It’s my body, ever-changing. No literally, every cell, every scar, everything dies and is reborn, every six months. Why not me? Kaun Rokega (who will stop me).”

Alongside the powerful post, the actress wrote: “Assuming that eLove is the absence of judgement”, we’re most unloved by self. Happy Valentine’s Day! .Just wanna confuse the algorithm by posting something “out-of-syllabus” was looking for depth (, , ), with utter disregard for likes and comments. Sometimes you just wanna talk, ya know ? Reframe what romance means to include self.”

On the work front, Richa Chadha is currently riding high on the success of The Great Indian Murder.

