After managing decent collections on Valentine’s Day by bringing in 1.85 crores, the need of the hour for Badhaai Do was to hold well on Tuesday as well. After all, the start was just about okay at 1.65 crores and hence there is some ground that needs to be covered for the film. Hence, the collections couldn’t afford to see a steep fall on Tuesday.

Thankfully for the film, this indeed turned out to be the case as it still managed to bring in 1.12 crores. Though 1.25 crores would have been ideal, hopefully the film will stay smooth during rest of the weekdays so that at least 1 crore each comes in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Badhaai Do has collected 10.79 crores now and should top the 12.50 crores mark after the first week. Of course during the pre-pandemic era, this would have been the total for the film in the first weekend itself. However, these are different times and all small wins need to be celebrated. Taking one step at a time time, the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer should now enjoy a 20 crores lifetime at least.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

