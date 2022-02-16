We woke up today with heartbreaking news about legendary musician-singer Bappi Lahiri passing away. He was 69 years old. Bappi da was known for popularising Disco in Bollywood and churning out several evergreen numbers.

Just a few days back, we saw legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar leaving us. Now, another iconic personality from the Indian music industry has succumbed, leaving a big void to fill. Reportedly, Bappi Da was discharged on Monday after being in hospital for a month. Sadly, after returning home, his health deteriorated.

Talking about Bappi Lahiri’s death, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare Hospital (where Bappi da breathed his last), said, “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” as per PTI.

Bappi Lahiri was a well-known personality even outside India. He has given evergreen hits like Tamma Tamma, Gori Hai Kalaiyan, Disco Dancer, and many more. His last song was Bhankas from Baaghi 3.

May his soul rest in peace!

