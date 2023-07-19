Mithun Chakraborty is one of the most popular veteran actors in Hindi cinema. He is known for his versatile performances, dynamic screen presence, and iconic dance moves. His dance performances in films like “Disco Dancer” and “Dance Dance”, made him a youth icon of his time.

Before becoming a successful actor, he had to go through quite a struggle to reach where he is now. He started his struggle in Mumbai. He had no resources and didn’t even know how he would find his next meal. The veteran actor once recounted his during a media interview.

During a conversation with ETC, Mithun Chakraborty revealed that he spent many nights sleeping in gardens and roads and even contemplated suicide at one point. “I won’t call them struggling days because a lot of kids might lose hope. Everyone struggles, but my struggle has been so much that… I have come from the footpath, literally. There have been many days I spent in Bombay where I would sleep in Five Garden. Sometimes I would sleep outside a hostel. A friend of mine got me a membership at Matunga Gymkhana so I could use the facilities in the morning,” he said.

Mithun Chakraborty then went on reveal that he would head out for the day after using the facilities. However, he would have no idea where he would find his meal for the day or where he would end up for the night. “I didn’t even know where I would get my next meal from. And where I would sleep,” he said.

The National Award-winning actor further recalled a time when he lost hope and contemplated suicide. “There was a time when I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it. I even contemplated suicide at one point. I could not go back to Calcutta because of my political background, and I couldn’t do something (here)…” Mithun reportedly came from a Naxalite background.

Even after Mrigayaa, it took some time for the industry to recognise the talent of Mithun Chakraborty. But, after films like Disco Dancer, he became the biggest star of the era.

