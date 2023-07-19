Shah Rukh Khan is a man of spoken words. He is an orator par excellence, and when he speaks, everyone listens. He has great anecdotes to share and his heartwarming stories often tear up the audiences. He even wins hearts with his wit and makes people laugh with his humour. But this one time, SRK disappointed the fans tad a bit.

However, the disappointment is unnecessary, but still, fans are just innocent minds who take every word spoken by their superstars as gospel truth. Moreover, social media generally tends to twist facts or represent stories, out of context, sometimes out of place, and often out of timelines. But the reactions come firsthand in the present moment making a huge goof-up!

One such video of Shah Rukh Khan has been circulating on the internet, where the actor is seen talking about the reason he has never visited Kashmir. While the actor shares an emotional and heartbreaking reason for not visiting the place in a throwback clip, users started calling him out for his lies, saying he has shot recently in Kashmir. SRK was there to shoot Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Some users even claimed that the actor has shot Yash Chopra‘s Jab Tak Hai Jaan also there. In the video clip shared by an Instagram Handle srkian_rutu the Pathaan actor reveals a heartbreaking story and narrates, “My father’s mother was Kashmiri. To unhone mujhe bola tha zindagi mein bola tha mujhe teen jagah zaroor dekhna life mein, main rahun ya naa rahun. Ek Istanbul zaroor dekhna, ek Italy zaroor dekhna aur ek Kashmir hai zaroor dekhna. Lekin baaki do mere bina bhi dekh lena par Kashmir mere bina mat dekhna. So he died very early. I have been all over the world par main Kashmir kabhi nahi gaya. Bahut saare mauke bhi mile, Doston ne bahut bulaya, my family has been to vacation lekin main Kashmir kabhi nahi gaya. Kyunki mere father ne kaha tha Kashmir mere bina mat dekhna, Kashmir main dikhaaunga.”

Users immediately hit the actor brutally. A comment read, “What bullsh*t so many movies he shot in Kashmir.” Another user wrote, “Par dunky ki shooting kasmir me kar di.” A user was intrigued and asked, “Then jo song tha Kashmir tu men kanya tu mari us men jaga konsi thi?” A user pointed out, “Sometimes i feel he just makes up these kind of stories.” Another user echoed the same thought and wrote, “same lol ! Even tho I am a SrK fan but the stories dnt stand straight lol”

However, Shah Rukh Khan has his army of fans and SRKians immediately came to the superstar’s defence. A comment read, “he saw it with his father like figure, Yash Chopra ji..during jab tak hai jaan.”

Finally, a user in a comment disclosed how badly edited the video is since the actor in the same conversation with Amitabh Bachchan also explains the first time he visited Kashmir to shoot the film with Yash Chopra. The user wrote, “Jab tak hai jaan was shot in Ladakh, not Kashmir.” A user explained, “he came to Kashmir first time for JAB TAK HAI JAAN, and this video is from the promotions of the film, and he mentions in this KBC episode that he came to Kashmir with Yash Chopra cuz he is also like a father figure in his life.”

After shooting Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan recently shot for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in Kashmir as well. You can see the actor narrating the heartbreaking story of not visiting Kashmir. However, we again remind you that this is an edited clip, and we have completed the story for you as well!

