A day after Deepika Padukone’s Project K poster got massively trolled on the Internet, social media users now brutally took a dig at Prabhas’ first look poster. The much-awaited poster was unveiled ahead of the film’s grand launch at San Diego Comic-Con. The poster first made it to the official Twitter account of Vyjayanthi Movies but soon got on the wrong side of the Internet as it got compared to Iron Man 3 posters.

Project K is being touted as one of the biggest movies of 2023 with a power-packed star cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. The Nag Ashwin’s big-budget movie is already making the hype but it looks like the fans are not elated with the posters.

A Reddit post while sharing Prabhas’ poster from Project K compared it to the poster of Iron Man 3. The Project K poster features the pan-India star kneeling down while donning warrior armour along with his hair tied in a bun. Prabhas is seen looking all ferocious while shattering the earth. Looking at the background, it appears the film is set in a dystopian world. The poster featuring Prabhas soon got compared to Iron Man 3 featuring Robert Downey Jr where the Hollywood star can be seen striking a similar pose. Iron Man 3, for the unversed, was released in 2013.

Take a look:

Social media users did not waste any time in trolling Prabhas for the Project K poster. One user stated, “Project-K first look poster copied from Iron Man! Such lame editing, the face of Prabhas looks clearly photoshopped, is this going to be another Adipurush?”

Another shared, “Not sure what is #Prabhas doing here? Is he Ironman? Both 1st look of #Prabhas and #DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK are disappointing.”

One user added, “Prabhas first look poster in #ProjectK is DISAPPOINTING. It looks an AI-generated image and bears strong resemblance to the Iron man kneeling down image.” As, another shared, “Seriously this is worst poster. Seems like face is pasted on ironman body by some beginner student of photoshop.”

An individual stated, “Deepu’s poster inspired from Dune. Prabhas’s poster inspired from Iron Man. What next?” One user said, “Pls stop taking prabhas for biggies. Poster dekh ke hi lag raha hai usne movie ki mother sister kardi hai.”

The next one quipped, “It looks like they have attached his head to one of the vanar sena members from Adipurush, body and face don’t match at all.” And, another user concluded, “Why are they doing this to us?”

What's the difference between these two pics!? We want to see different like never seen before it's so bad to see like that. #ironman #ProjectK #Prabhas it's like a sasta ironman https://t.co/JgG2IdBHSa pic.twitter.com/y0WfODgUzJ — keshar kadayat (@KesharKadayat) July 19, 2023

Project-K first look poster copied from Iron Man! Such lame editing, the face of Prabhas looks clearly photoshopped, is this going to be another Adipurush?#ProjectK #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/Jbe2LLvIXY — Gyaani Foofa (@GyaaniFoofa) July 19, 2023

Project K is slated to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English on January 12, 2024.

